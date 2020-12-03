Galway 2020 gets European funding for a two-day youth event

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway 2020 has been awarded a grant of 49 thousand euro from the European Parliament for a youth project entitled EYE on the Edge.

Galway 2020 has been ravaged by controversy, funding difficulties, extreme weather and COVID-19 but this event is now set to go ahead in March.

A local version of the European Youth Event, it will comprise a two-day conference and festival created and curated by young people in Galway.

Nollaig Mc Guinness of Galway 2020 says EYE on the Edge seeks to respond to contemporary European and global challenges through an exciting programme of debates, workshops, artistic performances, and exhibitions.

The project is one of four chosen to share from a half a million euro fund for Irish civil society and media organisations.