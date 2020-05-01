Galway 2020 extends temporary lay-off programme by 30 days

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway 2020 has extended its temporary lay-off progamme for staff by 30 days.

It comes as the government has committed to supporting the group in delivering a re-imagined programme of events.

A spokesperson for Galway 2020 has told Galway Bay fm news that 20 members of the team will be temporarily laid off during the month of May – while a redundancy consultation process gets underway.

It follows a three week temporary lay-off programme which was introduced at the beginning of April.

A skeleton team will remain in place during the month of May, made up of representatives from each of the operational areas within the organisation.

