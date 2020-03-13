Galway 2020 cancels events due to COVID-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway 2020 has been forced to cancel a number of events due to the Coronavirus – while a dozen others have been postponed.

It says the measures have been taken following a full review of events leading up to March 29th, carried out in light of the new directives issued by the Government.

The cancelled events include a lighting installation at Loch na Fuaiche, a bilingual theatre event at Galway Airport, a domestic violence exhibition in the city, and the launch event for Galway Theatre Festival.

Meanwhile, a dozen events across the county have also been postponed until further notice – a full list of the affected events is available at Galway2020.ie or Galwaybayfm.ie.

Galway 2020 says it’s extremely disappointed to have made these decisions but public health is its number one priority and it must follow Government advice.

