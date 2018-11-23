Current track
Title
Artist

Galway 2020 attends EU meeting to discuss progress of project

Written by on 23 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway 2020 has held a meeting with the EU Expert Monitoring Panel to discuss the progress of the Capital of Culture project.

The meeting was voluntarily sought by Galway 2020 – and follows a recent report from the panel which raised serious concerns over the project.

Galway 2020 has also faced significant controversies in recent months, including a number of high profile resignations.

However, the team is keen to assure the public that the project is on track and the Capital of Culture programme will be delivered successfully.

The latest meeting in Brussels follows the announcement that an agreement has been signed to provide Galway 2020 with €15m in state funding.

Mayor of Galway Niall McNeilis attended the meeting and says while tough questions were asked, they’re satisfied everything is going smoothly. Tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour to hear more…

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Irish Water urged to use special mobile unit to deliver clean water to Kilconnell

23 November 2018

0 0

Woman who died in Lawrencetown crash named locally

23 November 2018

0 0

Controversial crisis pregnancy agency looking to establish Galway office

23 November 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday November 22nd 2018

Thumbnail
Previous post

5 thousand jobs created in West over past 12 months out of 67 thousand nationwide

Thumbnail

Send this to a friend