Galway 2020 attends EU meeting to discuss progress of project

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway 2020 has held a meeting with the EU Expert Monitoring Panel to discuss the progress of the Capital of Culture project.

The meeting was voluntarily sought by Galway 2020 – and follows a recent report from the panel which raised serious concerns over the project.

Galway 2020 has also faced significant controversies in recent months, including a number of high profile resignations.

However, the team is keen to assure the public that the project is on track and the Capital of Culture programme will be delivered successfully.

The latest meeting in Brussels follows the announcement that an agreement has been signed to provide Galway 2020 with €15m in state funding.

Mayor of Galway Niall McNeilis attended the meeting and says while tough questions were asked, they're satisfied everything is going smoothly.