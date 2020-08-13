Galway 2020 announces revised Autumn programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway 2020 has announced its revised Autumn programme.

The reimagined programme will run from September to March 2021 and comprises hundreds of events from 28 projects, as well as 30 Small Towns Big Ideas community-based projects.

Highlights inlcude John Gerard’s large digital technology installation “Mirror Pavillion”, the “Legend of Gilgamesh” which will be presented by Macnas across the city.

It will also deliver “Galway Moves” a series of site specific dance performances and three collaborative projects from Baboró.

Organisers say the public can expect in-person and live events, outdoor installations, online events, exhibitions and broadcasts from groups such as Macnas, Druid and Galway International Arts Festival.

Head of Programming with Galway 2020 Marilyn Gaughan-Reddan says great credit goes to the local artists who have been working throughout lockdown...