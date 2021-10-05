Galway 1 of 11 counties lacking in dementia day care services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is one of 11 counties nationwide identified as currently having serious issues in providing day care services for dementia patients.

That’s according to a new pre-budget 2022 submission from The Alzheimer Society of Ireland

The study reveals there are centres in nine counties that are no longer suitable due to adaptations required under Covid-19 restrictions – while two counties have no day care service at all.

The ASI submission calls for a range of investment, including €15 million in capital funding to bring centres up to standard at a number of locations – including Merlin Park in Galway.

Overall, it asks that almost €30 million be pledged in the upcoming budget, towards infrastructure and community supports for those affected by dementia.