GALLERY: Three Galway locals awarded with Civic Merit by Gaisce – President’s Award

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three Galway locals have been awarded with a Civic Merit by Gaisce – the President’s Award.
Andrew Marsden and Francis Stockwell from St. Jarlath’s College in Tuam and Lorraine Tansey from NUI Galway were celebrated at a special event in Dublin last evening.
The Civic Merit honours President’s Award Leaders who have supported young people to take part in the Gaisce programme for five years.
Gaisce is a personal development programme for young people which enhances confidence and wellbeing.