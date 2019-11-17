GALLERY: Three Galway locals awarded with Civic Merit by Gaisce – President’s Award

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three Galway locals have been awarded with a Civic Merit by Gaisce – the President’s Award.

Andrew Marsden and Francis Stockwell from St. Jarlath’s College in Tuam and Lorraine Tansey from NUI Galway were celebrated at a special event in Dublin last evening.

The Civic Merit honours President’s Award Leaders who have supported young people to take part in the Gaisce programme for five years.

Gaisce is a personal development programme for young people which enhances confidence and wellbeing.

Andrew Marsden pictured receiving his Gaisce Civic Merit Award with CEO of Gaisce Yvonne McKenna, Chair of Gaisce John Cunningham and Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh. Photo: Maxwell’s

Francis Stockwell pictured receiving his Gaisce Civic Merit Award with CEO of Gaisce Yvonne McKenna, Chair of Gaisce John Cunningham and Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh. Photo: Maxwell’s

Lorraine Tansey pictured receiving her Gaisce Civic Merit Award with CEO of Gaisce Yvonne McKenna, Chair of Gaisce John Cunningham and Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh. Photo: Maxwell’s