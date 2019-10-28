Gallery: Thousands line city streets for annual Macnas Halloween parade

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thousands of people lined the streets of the city last evening for the annual Macnas Halloween parade.

The theme of this year’s spectacle was ‘Danse Macabre’ and aimed to transform the city centre into an arena of curiosity, fear, grief, love, and laughter.

For two hours, the procession – involving a range of larger than life creations accented by the hours of darkness – snaked its way through the heart of the city.

It drew massive crowds along the entire parade route, which ran from NUI Galway, across Salmon Weir Bridge and Eglington Street, down Shop Street towards Fr. Griffin Road.

Photo credit – Sony's A7R IV camera.

