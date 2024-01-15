Galway Bay FM

15 January 2024

~2 minutes read

Gallery: President Higgins unveils new James Joyce Plaque at Rahoon Cemetery

Share story:
Gallery: President Higgins unveils new James Joyce Plaque at Rahoon Cemetery

President of Ireland, Michael D. Higginsunveiled a plaque recognising the connection of Rahoon Cemetery and Michael ‘Sonny’ Bodkin with James Joyce and Nora Barnacle in the year of the 110th Anniversary of the publication of  James Joyce’s ‘The Dead’.

The President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, unveiled a plaque recognising the connection of Rahoon Cemetery and Michael ‘Sonny’ Bodkin with James Joyce and Nora Barnacle in the year of the 110th Anniversary of the publication of James Joyce’s ‘The Dead’. President Higgins is pictured with Mrs. Mary O’Connor (last remaining relative of Sonny Bodkin). Photograph by Aengus McMahon
The President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, unveiled a plaque recognising the connection of Rahoon Cemetery and Michael ‘Sonny’ Bodkin with James Joyce and Nora Barnacle in the year of the 110th Anniversary of the publication of James Joyce’s ‘The Dead’. President and Sabina Higgins is pictured with Mrs. Mary O’Connor (last remaining relative of Sonny Bodkin). Photograph by Aengus McMahon

 

The President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, unveiled a plaque recognising the connection of Rahoon Cemetery and Michael ‘Sonny’ Bodkin with James Joyce and Nora Barnacle in the year of the 110th Anniversary of the publication of James Joyce’s ‘The Dead’. President Higgins is pictured with Mayor of Galway Cllr. Eddie Hoare. Photograph by Aengus McMahon
The President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, unveiled a plaque recognising the connection of Rahoon Cemetery and Michael ‘Sonny’ Bodkin with James Joyce and Nora Barnacle in the year of the 110th Anniversary of the publication of James Joyce’s ‘The Dead’. President Higgins is pictured with Mrs. Mary O’Connor (last remaining relative of Sonny Bodkin). Photograph by Aengus McMahon

Share story:

Work progressing on new bus shelters in Connemara towns and villages

Work is progressing on new bus shelters in a number of towns and villages in Connemara. Some, however, are proving difficult – and the County Counci...

West coast hosting far above average number of Ukrainian refugees

Counties along the West coast are hosting well above the national average number of Ukrainian refugees, when compared to head of population. Per 100 thous...

NTA facing criticism over lack of attention to Galway public transport services

The National Transport Authority is facing criticism for what is being described as a lack of attention to public transport in Loughrea, Gort, Kinvara and...

Substantial CLÁR funding for nine Galway projects

Over €315,000 in funding has been announced for nine Galway projects under the CLÁR programme Each of the projects, spanning amenity areas to meals on ...