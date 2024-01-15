Gallery: President Higgins unveils new James Joyce Plaque at Rahoon Cemetery

President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins
, unveiled a plaque recognising the connection of Rahoon Cemetery and Michael ‘Sonny’ Bodkin with James Joyce and Nora Barnacle in the year of the 110 th Anniversary of the publication of James Joyce’s ‘The Dead’.
The President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, unveiled a plaque recognising the connection of Rahoon Cemetery and Michael ‘Sonny’ Bodkin with James Joyce and Nora Barnacle in the year of the 110th Anniversary of the publication of James Joyce’s ‘The Dead’. President Higgins is pictured with Mrs. Mary O’Connor (last remaining relative of Sonny Bodkin). Photograph by Aengus McMahon
