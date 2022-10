Gaillimh le Gaeilge is celebrating its receipt of the Irish language accolade at the National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

The award recognises the efforts of the organisation to promote an Ghaeilge in Galway City as an economic resource.

The non-profit organisation will receive a €10,000 prize as category winners.

The judges said a great deal of the work carried out by Gaillimh le Gaeilge is to bring the love of the Irish language back to families, businesses and the city of Galway.