Galway Bay FM

11 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Gaillimh le Gaeilge gets ten thousand euro to rebuild its website

Share story:
Gaillimh le Gaeilge gets ten thousand euro to rebuild its website

Galway Bay FM newsroom-Gaillimh le Gaeilge has been allocated a grant of just under ten thousand euro for rebuilding the organisation’s website.

The funding is from Junior Gaeltacht Minister Patrick O’Donovan, and will allow a full audit of the organisation’s current website.

Gaillimh le Gaeilge works in collaboration with Galway City Council, Galway Chamber and other groups to strengthen bilingualism in the city.

The website will get a new attractive design while providing a clear path to different streams of the site.

 

Share story:

Two Ballinasloe secondary schools to amalgamate by September 2025

Galway Bay FM newsroom-The principals of the two schools in Ballinasloe to amalgamate are looking forward to the blending of cultures. Ardscoil Mhuire, an...

Athenry secondary schools in need of further accommodation as demand soars

A request has been made to the Department of Education for new accommodation to be fast-tracked for secondary schools in Athenry. Both Clarin College and ...

Business owners raise concerns over problematic alleyway in Tuam

Business owners in Tuam have raised concerns over a problematic alleyway between Shop Street and O’Tooles car park. The alleyway, which has been lab...

Local councillors vow to keep pressure on Government for funding for Ash Dieback

Local councillors have vowed to keep the pressure on the Government regarding funding to deal with Ash Dieback. Minister Pippa Hackett recently acknowledg...