Gaeltacht Minister visits Na Mine airport following State purchase

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister of State for the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands Seán Kyne is visiting Aerfort Chonamara this afternoon following its recent purchase by the State.

The purchase of Aerfort Chonamara was recently finalised by the State at a cost of €2.75 million.

Negotiations had been ongoing for some time for the State to buy the facility as part of a longer-term plan to provide an air service to the Aran Islands.

Meanwhile, Aer Árann’s latest short-term contract to provide transport services to the Aran Islands is set to expire at the end of January.

Minister Kyne says the facility at Na Mine is vital to sustaining island communities.

Photo credit – Herbert Ortner