Gaeltacht Minister urged to address Claregalway signage issues on M6 Motorway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Gaeltacht Minister is being urged to immediately address a long running issue with signage for Claregalway on the M6 Motorway.
The matter has been raised at Athenry-Oranmore District level by Councillor Jim Cuddy.
Due to national legislation and the fact that Claregalway is in a Gaeltacht area, the signage currently reads Baile Chláir with no English translation.
But Councillor Cuddy said people unfamiliar with the area – including tourists – are ending up in other locations, and pointed out that the village is listed as Claregalway on virtually every map.
Council executives said it is a matter of national policy and they have no power in the matter – and recommended writing to Minister Jack Chambers.
Councillor Cuddy says there is no logical reason that the sign cannot be in Irish and English…..