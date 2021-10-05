Gaeltacht Minister urged to address Claregalway signage issues on M6 Motorway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Gaeltacht Minister is being urged to immediately address a long running issue with signage for Claregalway on the M6 Motorway.

The matter has been raised at Athenry-Oranmore District level by Councillor Jim Cuddy.

Due to national legislation and the fact that Claregalway is in a Gaeltacht area, the signage currently reads Baile Chláir with no English translation.

But Councillor Cuddy said people unfamiliar with the area – including tourists – are ending up in other locations, and pointed out that the village is listed as Claregalway on virtually every map.

Council executives said it is a matter of national policy and they have no power in the matter – and recommended writing to Minister Jack Chambers.

Councillor Cuddy says there is no logical reason that the sign cannot be in Irish and English…..