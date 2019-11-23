Gaeltacht Minister Sean Kyne launching public consultation on new national policy for offshore islands

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public consultation is being launched today by Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne on a new national policy for Ireland’s offshore Islands.

It’s the first islands policy to be developed in decades – and will help shape the future of Galway’s offshore islands of Inis Oírr, Inis Mór, Inis Meáin and Inishbofin.

This will be the first cross-Government policy developed for Ireland’s offshore islands in 23 years.

It’s aim is to set a roadmap for the long-term sustainability and development of offshore communities.

It’ll address areas including housing, health, energy, waste management, climate change, education, communication, employment and transport.

A public consultation is being officially launched today on Skerkin Island in Co. Cork by Gaeltacht Minister Sean Kyne and Tanaiste Simon Coveney.

The public consultation process is an open call for submissions and observations – but will also involve engaging with island communities through public meetings.

Nationally, there are 30 inhabited islands around Ireland – including the Aran Islands and Inishbofin in Co. Galway.