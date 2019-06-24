Gaeltacht Minister says government is committed to plan for Connemara marine park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Gaeltacht Minister says the government is committed to the plan for a marine park in Cill Chiarain in Connemara.

A delegation from the project held a meeting with Minister Sean Kyne today where the project was discussed.

Two million euro in government funding has been committed to the project which is also part of the national development plan.

The marine park would be focused on research and development in various marine areas including the seaweed and fish sectors.

Earlier this year, An Bord Pleanala turned down an application for an administration building at the planned Pairc na Mara site.

Speaking after today’s meeting, Minister Kyne said the marine park project would bring significant opportunity to the area.

Seosaimh O’Cuaig is a member of the delegation – he described today’s meeting as positive.