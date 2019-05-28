Gaeltacht Minister opens Irish Language tech hub in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne has officially opened a new Irish language tech hub for young people in the city.

TechSpace, located at Áras na nGael, will feature a range of equipment including video and music editing software, filming equipment and a recording studio.

The tech hub will focus on promoting the Irish Language and technology for young people, youth workers and teachers, and will be available free of charge to schools and youth groups around the county.

MakerSpace is funded by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and is a collaboration between Camera Education Ireland and a number of Irish Language interest and community groups including Conradh na Gaeilge and Muintearas.

The one year pilot project will also roll out a weekend drop in space for young people interested in the Irish language and technology.