Gaeltacht Minister issues statement on calls for bilingual signage for Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Gaeltacht Minister has said that directional signs for placenames in Gaeltacht areas can only be in Irish – irrespective of where the signs are erected.

Sean Kyne’s comments follow calls from Athenry/Oranmore councillors for the creation of bilingual signs for Claregalway on the motorway.

At a meeting of the Athenry/Oranmore municipal district this week, Councillor Jim Cuddy argued that the Baile Chláir signage on the motorway is a major concern for people from outside the area trying to access Claregalway.

Councillor Malachy Noone suggested that the local authority erect their own bilingual directional sign which he claims will not breach legislation.

Director of Services at the county council, Jim Cullen, says the matter will require further consideration in order to ensure the act is complied with.

