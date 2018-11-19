Gaeltacht Minister ensures there will be an Aran Islands air service after December 6

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gaeltacht Minister Sean Kyne has ensured there will be an air service from the Aran Islands after December 6th, when Aer Arann will cease its Public Service Obligation contract.

However there is still no clarity about the long term future of the air service following yesterday’s discussions between the Department of the Gaeltacht, Aer Arann and Senator Pádraig Ó Céidigh, who has already stated that he would sell the Inverin airport to the state.

Islanders have been told that if no agreement is reached, an alternative air service will operate from Shannon airport but the island community says no-one is in favour of that option.

Gaeltacht Minister Sean Kyne says their views will be taken into account but Shannon is the next best option for the interim service from December 6 if Na Minna in Inverin is not available.