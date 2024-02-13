Galway Bay FM

13 February 2024

~3 minutes read

Gaeltacht groups and students hold protest outside Dáil over housing crisis

Share story:
Gaeltacht groups and students hold protest outside Dáil over housing crisis

Demonstrators gathered at the gates of Leinster House this afternoon to protest the repeated delays and lack of progress from the Government in tackling the current housing crisis in the Gaeltacht regions. 

The demonstration comes as the Committee on Housing, Local Government and Heritage opened discussion on amendments to the Planning and Development Bill 2023. 

Speaking today, Dónall Ó Cnáimhsí, Spokesperson for the Meitheal Náisiúnta Pleanála Teanga, said:

“From Waterford in the South-East to Donegal in the North-West, it is becoming increasingly difficult for the people of the Gaeltacht to obtain planning permission in their own localities. People have planning permission refused on the basis, according to local councils, that they don’t have a ‘local need’ and the definition of what constitutes a ‘local need’ is continually narrowing and constricting.”

“This means that young couples cannot obtain planning permission in their own local areas. Furthermore, this contradicts the Government’s policy in relation to language planning, as set out in the Gaeltacht Act 2012. If people from the Gaeltacht are unable to live in the place where they grew up, what is the use in talking about language planning?”

 13/2/2024 : Demonstrators gathered at the gates of Leinster House to protest the repeated delays and lack of progress from the Department of Housing and from the Government in tackling the current housing crisis in the Gaeltacht. Picture Conor McCabe Photography.

13/2/2024 : Bláithín Nic a t-Sithigh,Vice President for Irish, Students’ Union in Ireland, Dónall Ó Cnáimhsí, Spokesperson for the Meitheal Náisiúnta Pleanála Teanga, Róisín Ní Chinnéide, Spokesperson for the Meitheal Náisiúnta Pleanála Teanga and Aoife Ní Chonghaile Language Planning Officer with Irish ABC and Chair of the BÁNÚ Committee demonstrating at the gates of Leinster House to protest the repeated delays and lack of progress from the Department of Housing and from the Government in tackling the current housing crisis in the Gaeltacht. Picture Conor McCabe Photography.

Róisín Ní Chinnéide, Spokesperson for the Meitheal Náisiúnta Pleanála Teanga pictured at the gates of Leinster House to protest the repeated delays and lack of progress from the Department of Housing and from the Government in tackling the current housing crisis in the Gaeltacht. Picture Conor McCabe Photography.

Share story:

Council meeting hears flood gates won't prevent future devastating floods in Clarinbridge

A meeting of Loughrea area councilllors has heard that flood gates would not prevent future devastating flooding in Clarinbridge 40 homes and up to 20 bus...

An Taisce objects to plans for new boathouse for Galway Hooker Sailing Club in Dangan

An Taisce has objected to plans for a new boathouse for Galway Hooker Sailing Club in Dangan. The project involves the demolition of the existing substand...

City butchers served closure order after inspectors found rodent droppings

A closure order was served on a city butchers last month after inspectors found rodent droppings on the premises. The HSE issued a closure order to F. Her...

Three due before courts after Garda raids in Galway and Dublin

Three people are due to appear before court this morning following Garda raids in County Galway and in Dublin Two men and a woman in their 30s were arrest...