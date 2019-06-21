Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh new school building officially opened

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh’s new school building has been officially opened in Knocknacarra.

Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West T.D Sean Kyne cut the ribbon among students, staff, and the greater school community at a special ceremony today. (21/6)

The school will be one of the country’s largest gaelscoileanna and will have capacity to serve 720 pupils.

The opening of the long-awaited co-educational building follows a government investment of almost €7 million.

