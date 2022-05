From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Gaelscoil Dara in Renmore has been declared the winner of START, a national science competition

It challenges primary school children aged 8 to 12 to simulate their own trial and report on their findings.

The ‘Schools Teaching Awareness of Randomised Trials’ final took place yesterday at NUI Galway

Gaelscoil Dara’s winning entry asked the question ‘do children learn better from a teacher or from each other?’