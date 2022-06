Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There was a hero’s reception for European Boxing Champion Gabriel Dossen when he returned to Olympic Boxing Club this afternoon.

A large crowd gathered to welcome Dossen who was also joined by World and European Women’s champions Lisa and Aoife O’Rourke.

John Mulligan was there and he spoke first to the newly crowned European Champion:

John then spoke to Lisa and Aoife O’Rourke:

Finally, John spoke to Mike Mongan who has been an outstanding coach to all three boxers: