Gabe Cronnelly elected as Cathaoirleach of Athenry/Oranmore Municipal District

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Independent councillor Gabe Cronnelly has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of the Athenry/Oranmore municipal district.

The group of seven councillors held their AGM at County Hall this week.

Councillor Cronnelly was proposed by Fine Gael councillor Liam Carroll.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael councillor David Collins was elected as Leas-Cathaoirleach.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm news, councillor Gabe Cronnelly says he has various focus areas during his role as Cathaoirleach.

These include further funding for the district, housing provision and industry….