G.R.E.T.B. gets funding for disadvantaged learners

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway and Roscommon Education and Training Board has been awarded over €200,000 for disadvantaged learners

The grant has been announced by the Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris today, from an overall pot worth €5.8 million.

The GRETB is set receive €220, 000 in Government funding.

The grant is part of a €5.8 million investment in community education under the Mitigating against Educational Disadvantage Fund.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim ETB has been awarded €275,000.

The scheme aims to increase the participation of disadvantaged learners, particularly those who are undertaking literacy and skills programmes.

Through the fund, ETBs will also be able to supply digital devices, software and systems to facilitate high quality learning and delivery.

Minister Simon Harris says the grants will help to break down many barriers to learning – such as a lack of devices like laptops or someone not having the connectivity to study online.