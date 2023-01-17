FYI New Local Area Plan to be introduced for Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new Local Area Plan is to be introduced for Athenry later this year.

The LAP is a land-use plan and overall strategy for the development of Athenry between 2023 and 2029.

At a meeting of local councillors this week, there was debate over the scope of the plan.

Some concerns were raised about out-of-date population figures, as well as the number of homes expected to be built over the 9 year lifespan of the plan.

Councillor Albert Dolan says the plan is hugely important for the future of Athenry and spoke to David Nevin.