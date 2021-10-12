FYI Galway Budget special from 5 – what’s in it for you?

Early Childhood Ireland says it feels Budget 2022 will start to address some of the issues facing the sector. A record 716 million euro is being invested in childcare next year.

Saint Vincent de Paul says several new budget measures will help keep students out of poverty. Andy Heffernan, the national secretary at the organisation, says the increase in the SUSI grant will be especially helpful.

The State pension is being used as a political football, according to Active Retirement Ireland. CEO of the organisation Maureen Kavanagh says they were disappointed by the 5 euro increase.

