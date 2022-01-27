FYI Dáil hears of significant gaps in youth mental health services in Galway

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The Dáil has heard of significant gaps in youth mental health services being offered in Galway.

Contributing to a debate on services nationwide, Deputy Mairead Farrell said the lack of out-of-hours services is a particular local concern.

She cited a recent survey conducted among young people across the county, many of whom have directly accessed services.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell also pointed out that Galway has the highest waiting times in the state for an appointment with youth mental health service Jigsaw.