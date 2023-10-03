FYI Councillors write to Education Minister demanding overhaul of school transport “mess”

County councillors are writing to Education Minister Norma Foley, demanding that she fix the “mess” that is the school transport system.

At a meeting this week, Councillor Pete Roche said it was the single most vexing issue he’s encountered in his career.

He was supported by councillors from every corner of the county, who said they’re innundated with calls from families left high and dry, several weeks into the new school term.

Councillor Roche told David Nevin it’s pushing people to breaking point and something has to change.