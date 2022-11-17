An Bord Pleanala overturns permission for Aldi at Monivea Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom- An Bord Pleanala has overturned permission for an Aldi store at Monivea Road in Ballybrit.

Galway City Council orginally approved the €9m project in September 2021.

However, this was subject to a third party appeal by Tesco Ireland and grocery shop representative association RGDATA.

Now, An Bord Pleanala has overturned the original decision, finding the proposed Aldi would not be in line with sustainable development in the area.

Councillor Alan Cheevers is not happy with the verdict – and has been speaking to David Nevin,