Future of rural Ireland examined at Irish Rural Link’s conference

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The future of rural Ireland was examined at Irish Rural Link’s conference in Athlone yesterday.

The event which marked the organisations 30th Anniversary, looked at how rural Ireland has changed over the years.

Galway man, founder and owner of Supermacs, Pat McDonagh, was in attendance and addressed the conference.

He urged the government to improve the quality of living in the countryside, to encourage the trend of young people re-locating to the rural areas.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM news, Pat explained that the government must improve facilities in rural areas in order to take advantage of the opportunities rural Ireland presents.