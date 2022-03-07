Future of farming to be discussed at online meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway farmers are invited to attend an online meeting this evening to discuss the future of farming.

The meeting will be adressed by Junior Minister Martin Heydon and gets underway at 8pm.

Registration is available by emailing Galway East Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon.

It comes as Minister Hayden travelled to Galway today where he visited the Marine Institute in Oranmore, the Teagasc base in Athenry and a number of Galway farm operators.

He says food security is an issue as the war in Ukraine continues with key farming supply chains impacted for many key items such as fertiliser.

Minister Heydon says many farmers who bought seed are now concerned they may not be able to access the required raw materials.