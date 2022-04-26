Further works to improve water supply for Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Further work is set to get underway in Ballinasloe this week as part of efforts to improve the water supply in the town.

Irish Water is to replace several hundred meters of old water mains at the Creagh Junction.

Traffic management will be in place between the Creagh Road and Church Street, but local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

It follows the recent commencement of works to replace 1.6km of old water mains along the R446 from Mackney Roundabout to Banerton’s Garage.

Both works are expected to be completed by the end of summer and will significantly reduce the number of bursts and outages in Ballinasloe.