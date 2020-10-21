Further suspected cases of COVID-19 being treated at UHG today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been no increase in confirmed COVID-19 hospitalisations at UHG or Portiuncula hospital today.

However three suspected cases are receiving care at the city acute hospital.

There are 13 patients with confirmed cases of the virus in Galway and Ballinasloe, with none moving to ICU settings.

12 patients were being treated for the virus at UHG yesterday with no further admissions today according to latest data, while one person is receiving care at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

However, a further three patients are undergoing general treatment for suspected cases of the virus at UHG.

According to the latest HSE figures, 311 COVID-19 patients are attending acute hospitals nationwide.

Overall, 34 patients are receiving care for COVID-19 in ICUs across the country today – with 22 being placed on ventilators.