Further support for local radio as Minister recognises crucial role stations play in the Covid-19 crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Communications Minister has announced funding of 2 and a half million euro for the commercial independent radio sector.

Richard Bruton says local and independent radio stations have a crucial role to play in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s after he announced earlier this week the Broadcasting Levy payable by the radio sector would be waived for the first six months of the year, saving local radio and independent stations around 1 million euro.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Sean Canney says local radio is a vital service in the current crisis.