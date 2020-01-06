Further status yellow wind warning issued for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Another status yellow wind warning has been issued for Galway – the second in just two days.

The warning affects more than half the country – with strong gusts set to affect Galway, Donegal and Mayo from 1am.

The warning will remain in place until 8 o’clock tomorrow evening – meaning it’ll be in effect for almost 20 hours.

Meanwhile, a yellow wind alert for the rest of Connacht, most of Leinster, and Cavan and Monaghan will become valid from 6am tomorrow.

It will also last until 8 o’clock tomorrow night.