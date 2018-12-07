Further status yellow weather warning issued for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Another status yellow weather warning has been issued for Galway and will come into force this afternoon.

Met Éireann has updated warnings for Galway and counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

Westerly winds with mean speeds of 55 to 65 kilometres an hour are to be expected, with gusts of up to 100 kilometres possible, especially in coastal areas.

The warning comes into affect at 4 o’ clock this afternoon – and will remain in place until 1am.