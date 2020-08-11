Further staff to be deployed to Galway COVID 19 contact tracing centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Further staff are to be deployed to work at the Galway COVID 19 contact tracing centre.

The HSE says it is increasing the number of people working at the centre as part of a predefined plan.

It follows the recent rise in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Currently there are 14 people working at the contact tracing centre in Galway each day.

This is to be increased to 18 over the coming days.

Contact tracing centres were set up nationwide in March to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

In Galway, such centres were located at NUIG, GMIT and Merlin Park Hospital.

In response to the downward trend of confirmed cases week on week, the GMIT centre ceased operations in June.

The contact tracing centre at NUIG which is currently in use is to be reloacted in September as students return to college.

It’s not yet known where the new centre will be located.