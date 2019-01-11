Further searches planned after man enters River Corrib in city

Current track
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Galway are appealing for help from the public to identify a person who entered the water in the city on Wednesday night but has not been recovered.

It’s believed a male entered the River Corrib from O’Brien’s Bridge around 11.30 on Wednesday night.

A taxi driver reported seeing the man enter the water at O’Brien’s bridge on Wednesday night.

A search was launched involving gardaí and the coastguard but the man was not recovered.

There is CCTV footage of the incident, but gardaí say it’s grainy in quality and does not offer a better description of the man.

Dashcam footage from taxi drivers in the vicinity was also reviewed but did not shed any light on the man’s identity.

It’s understood Galway gardaí are liaising with Oranmore Maree Coastal Search team with a view to carrying out further searches of shorelines this weekend.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may not have heard from a loved one, friend or colleague since Wednesday night and are concerned, to contact Galway garda station.

Parents of students who study or work in Galway and perhaps don’t return home this weekend are also urged to contact Galway gardaí at 091 53 8000.

