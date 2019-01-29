Current track
Title
Artist

Further search of shoreline planned in bid to find missing Salthill man

Written by on 29 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Further searches of the shoreline of Galway bay will take place tomorrow in the search for a missing Salthill man.

25 year old Robert Murray was last seen on January 8th at Shop Street in the city around 10.15 p.m.

Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit will co-ordinate a search from Calasanctius College in Oranmore at 1.45pm tomorrow.

Anyone wishing to help in the search is advised to bring high-vis jackets, wellies and waterproof clothing.

Meanwhile the search continues in Malaysia for missing Kinvara man, Stephen Warde.

He was last seen in Kuala Lumper on December 29th.

The family is offering a €4,400 reward for any information that would lead directly to finding the missing Kinvara man.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

NUIG to Archive Personal Histories of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home

29 January 2019

0 0

County CEO issues caution over funding gap after planned merger is stalled in Seanad

29 January 2019

0 0

€1.5m for Portumna flood relief scheme

29 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Product Builders Required

Thumbnail
Previous post

Dublin Racing Festival Is The Weekend Destination

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend