Further search of shoreline planned in bid to find missing Salthill man

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Further searches of the shoreline of Galway bay will take place tomorrow in the search for a missing Salthill man.

25 year old Robert Murray was last seen on January 8th at Shop Street in the city around 10.15 p.m.

Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit will co-ordinate a search from Calasanctius College in Oranmore at 1.45pm tomorrow.

Anyone wishing to help in the search is advised to bring high-vis jackets, wellies and waterproof clothing.

Meanwhile the search continues in Malaysia for missing Kinvara man, Stephen Warde.

He was last seen in Kuala Lumper on December 29th.

The family is offering a €4,400 reward for any information that would lead directly to finding the missing Kinvara man.