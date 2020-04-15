Further restrictions implemented in Salthill to facilitate social distancing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Further restrictions have been implemented in Salthill to facilitate social distancing for pedestrians.

All of the road-side car parking spaces along the promenade will be cordoned off with traffic cones to form a bicycle lane – in an effort to reduce the number of cyclists on the prom.

Meanwhile, fencing will be erected at all entrances to Salthill Park to discourage the public from entering.

These restrictions follow yesterday’s closure of Blackrock beach, the diving tower and the prom at the back of the golf course.

Local Councillor Clodagh Higgins says they’re necessary precautions for the health and wellbeing of the Salthill community.

