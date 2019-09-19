Further public consultation on city ring road plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The controversial city ring road plan is set to go out to public consultation again.

It’s after a further information response from Galway County Council was deemed to contain significant additional data.

The county council submitted the additional information to An Bord Pleanala at the end of August.

On review, this has been deemed to be significant in terms of the likely effects on the environment of the proposed development.

The FI response together with the original application, the EIAR and the NIS will go on public display from tomorrow (20th) for a period of 5 weeks.

The 600 million euro project would run west from Barna taking a northerly route before joining up with the M6 near Coolagh roundabout.

500 landowners would be directly affected, 44 houses would be demolished and 11 businesses would be impacted if the controversial project gets the go ahead.