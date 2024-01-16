Further protests in Ballybane over use of commercial unit as asylum centre

Share story:

Further protests are set to take place in Ballybane this afternoon in relation to the use of a commercial unit as a centre for asylum seekers.

The building at Ballybane Neighbourhood Village has been vacant for a considerable time, but works have been taking place in recent days.

Plans were noted in October last year, regarding a change of use from commercial to residential for use as emergency accommodation.

The Department of Integration has yet to respond to a query from Galway Bay fm news as to how many people it will house.

Protests took place yesterday, and drew a small turnout, with another set to take place today at mid-day.

Speaking to Galway Talks, local activist Donal Lynch says people are not happy at being left completely in the dark over the plans.

Photo – Michael O’ Keeffe