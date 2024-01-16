16 January 2024
Further protests in Ballybane over use of commercial unit as asylum centre
Further protests are set to take place in Ballybane this afternoon in relation to the use of a commercial unit as a centre for asylum seekers.
The building at Ballybane Neighbourhood Village has been vacant for a considerable time, but works have been taking place in recent days.
Plans were noted in October last year, regarding a change of use from commercial to residential for use as emergency accommodation.
The Department of Integration has yet to respond to a query from Galway Bay fm news as to how many people it will house.
Protests took place yesterday, and drew a small turnout, with another set to take place today at mid-day.
Speaking to Galway Talks, local activist Donal Lynch says people are not happy at being left completely in the dark over the plans.