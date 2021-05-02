Further Progress on the expansion of the OPW regional headquarters in Headford welcomed

print

Galway Bay Fm Newsroom – The further progress on the expansion of the Office of Public Works (OPW) Regional Headquarters in Headford has been welcomed by independent TD Sean Canney.

The works will include the refurbishment of the existing office and an extension in an investment expected to be in excess of €4.5 million.

Deputy Canney welcomed the news of the progress, saying it was positive news for Headford and for the Region

Deputy Canney said, “This is positive news as there will be local construction workers and sub-contractors employed during construction and the project will ensure that the OPW Regional Office serving Galway and Mayo will remain located permanently in Headford and consolidates the OPW presence in the town.”

He added, “Having issued the letter of Intent the next stage is for the OPW to issue the letter of acceptance to the successful contractor. Following on from the acceptance letter being issued it is expected works will commence on site .I expect this to happen in the summer.

The new two storey office block with a floor area of 1,226 sq. meters will be fronted onto St. Georges Street at the Square in the town and will greatly enhance the streetscape in the Square”.

This project, which I initated when I was Minister, will create a modern office space facility for the OPW technical,management, administrative and engineering staff to deliver floodrelief schemes and drainage maintance schemes for the region. The new facility will also be easier for public accessibility ” he concluded.