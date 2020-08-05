Further pressure on Transport Minister to publish Western Rail Corridor review

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Transport Minister is facing increased pressure to publish the rail review carried out on the Western Rail Corridor.

The report was commissioned last year by Irish Rail at a cost of half a million euro to examine if the re-opening of the line between Athenry and Claremorris would be economically viable.

However, the findings have not yet been released despite many attempts by campaigners for access.

Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív has again called on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to release the report’s findings.

Minister Ryan has advised his department is currently reviewing the report and when this review is complete, the matter will come before government.

He added that the report will then be published when it is “practical” to do so.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Ó Cuív says the development of a rail connection between Galway and Mayo would improve transport services in the West and reduce the region’s carbon footprint.