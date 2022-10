Galway Bay fm newsroom- A further meeting is being organised to discuss local concerns regarding the proposed Athlone to Galway greenway.

People from Kilcolgan, Ballinderreen, Meelick, Eyrecourt, Stoney Island, Oranmore and Connemara raised issues with it on Monday.

They gathered at the Municipal District meeting held in the Council Chamber in Loughrea.

Councillor Mogie Maher confirmed that their concerns will be considered: