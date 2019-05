Galway Bay fm newsroom – Further information is being sought on a plan for a new solar farm in Clifden.

Lir Energy Ltd is seeking planning permission for a 4 megawatt solar farm with battery storage and fencing as well as an upgrade to the existing road at Tooraskeheen.

Five items of further information have been requested including clarity on the owners of the application and further detail on the proposed access road.

The applicant has six months to provide the requested information.