Further increase in unemployment across Galway during April

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There’s been a further increase in unemployment across Galway amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

It follows the national trend as Ireland’s unemployment rate hit 28.2 per cent in April, when account is taken of all Covid 19 payments.

According to the Central Statistics Office, the standard rate would be 5.4 per cent.

The total number of people on the live register in Galway during April was 10,482 – an increase of almost 250 people on the figure for March.

The increase is due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic which has devastated many sectors of the workforce.

The city was worst affected as a further 148 people signed on to the live register – there are now 5,066 people who are unemployed in Galway city.

Further north, the number of those unemployed in Tuam rose by over 60 and now stands at 1,670.

Meanwhile, an additional 30 people joined the live register in Gort – with 756 people now unemployed there.

Clifden saw an increase of 27 people – there are now 738 people on the live register in the Connemara town.

An additional 12 people signed on in Loughrea – with 1,124 people now unemployed in the East Galway town.

Ballinasloe was the only area in Galway which experienced a decrease in unemployment as 9 people came off the live register during April. There are now 1,128 people who are unemployed in Ballinasloe.