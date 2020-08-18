Further funding awarded for coastal protection works at Leenane

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Further funding has been awarded for coastal protection works in Leenane.

50 thousand euro has been approved by the OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan for rock armour works adjacent to the local graveyard and Parochial House.

This is in addition to 135 thousand euro previously allocated to the coastal protection scheme.

Meanwhile, the application for a foreshore license needed to carry-out additional enhancement measures in Leenane is progressing, with papers likely to be signed by mid-September.

That’s according to Galway Senator Sean Kyne who says the progress being made in Leenane is very encouraging given the major damage caused by a storm there two years ago.