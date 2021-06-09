Further fall in number claiming PUP in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 15,684 people in Galway are to receive the pandemic unemployment payment this week.

It’s a fall of 13 hundred when compared to last week.

The number of people receiving PUP is now at its lowest since December last year and has fallen below 300 thousand for the first time this year.

Dublin is the county with the highest number in receipt of the State support this week at 97,189.

This is followed by Cork with over 27 thousand and Galway with over 15 thousand.

With the reopening of hospitality, 5,300 fewer people in the food and beverage industry claimed the PUP this week.