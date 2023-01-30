Further €17m funding for “flagship” redevelopment of Ros an Mhíl Harbour

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over €17m in further funding has been announced for the ongoing redevelopment of Ros an Mhíl harbour in Connemara.

The project is described as one of two “flagship” projects currently underway under the 2023 fishery harbour programme.

The main component is the creation of a deep water quay, with a contractor appointed last month.

The latest round of funding is €37m for six harbours nationwide – almost half of which is for Ros an Mhíl.

Galway West Fianna Fail Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv says this is a hugely important project for the West.